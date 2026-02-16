- Home
- Entertainment
- From Action to Thrills: 6 Thalapathy Vijay Movies to Watch on OTT Before Jana Nayagan
From Action to Thrills: 6 Thalapathy Vijay Movies to Watch on OTT Before Jana Nayagan
Thalapathy Vijay has been in the spotlight over his final film Jana Nayagan, whose release remains uncertain. Meanwhile, here’s a list of his movies currently streaming across OTT platforms.
Leo
Thalapathy Vijay's explosive 2023 action-thriller and suspense film, Leo, smashed the box office. Audiences loved it. It starred Vijay with Trisha Krishnan and Sanjay Dutt. You can watch it on Netflix.
The Greatest of All Time
Thalapathy Vijay's 2024 sci-fi film, The Greatest of All Time, was a box office hit. It features a huge star cast alongside Vijay. You can watch this movie on Netflix.
Varisu
Thalapathy Vijay's film Varisu was released in 2023. It was a family action-drama starring Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna, and Prakash Raj. You can watch this great film on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.
Master
Master was Thalapathy Vijay's 2021 action-drama film. It co-starred Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan. You can watch this movie on Amazon Prime Video.
Theri
Theri was a 2016 action-thriller film starring Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Amy Jackson. You can enjoy this awesome action-thriller on Amazon Prime Video.
Film Mersal
Thalapathy Vijay's Mersal was a 2017 action-thriller where he played a triple role. The film had a huge cast. You can watch it on Netflix to freshen up your mood.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.