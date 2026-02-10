Allu Arjun's team has refuted claims by a brand strategist about a '42 dos and don'ts' list for meeting the star. They called the allegations baseless and are initiating defamation proceedings against the individuals responsible for the claims.

Team Refutes 'Dos and Don'ts' Allegations

After one of the brand strategists claimed that interacting with the 'Pushpa' star comes with a long list of "42 dos and don'ts" on a podcast, Allu Arjun's team issued a statement denying the allegations. "Certain recent comments made about Mr. Allu Arjun are completely baseless and untrue. He has always conducted himself with the utmost dignity and honour," the statement read.

Allu Arjun's team also stated that they are moving forward with defamation action against those responsible. "We take these false allegations seriously. Our legal team is initiating defamation proceedings against those responsible. We request everyone to refrain from spreading unverified information," the statement concluded.

Upcoming Project with Lokesh Kanagaraj

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu is currently busy shooting for his next project, tentatively titled AA23, in collaboration with acclaimed filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, the visionary behind the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) and some of Indian cinema's biggest blockbusters.

AA23 Theme Music Hints at 'Pushpa 2' Success

The makers recently unveiled the announcement through a striking video introducing the core team of AA23, accompanied by a powerful theme music titled "23 Theme". What truly caught everyone's attention were the theme's lyrics, which subtly hinted at something significant. Lines like "Numbers never lie, add it up, that's me!" appear to be a clever nod to the staggering box office numbers Allu achieved with the global sensation Pushpa 2: The Rule. (ANI)