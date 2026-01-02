Jana Nayagan Star Cast Fees: Thalapathy Vijay to Bobby Deol; Actors Got This Much
South superstar Thalapathy Vijay is making a lot of buzz for his last film, Jana Nayagan. Recently, the film's audio launch event was held on a grand scale. At this event, Vijay announced his retirement from his acting career and got emotional
Thalapathy Vijay film Jana Nayagan
Jana Nayagan, Thalapathy Vijay's final film, releases Jan 9. Made on a 300 crore budget, its trailer drops Jan 2, 2026. Let's see the cast's salaries.
Thalapathy Vijay
Thalapathy Vijay plays the lead in Jana Nayagan, his last film. Reports say he charged 150 crore rupees. After this, Vijay will leave acting for a career in politics.
Pooja Hegde
Pooja Hegde is the lead actress in Jana Nayagan. She received a fee of 6 crore rupees for this movie. Pooja previously worked with Vijay in the 2022 film Beast.
Bobby Deol
Since playing villains, Bobby Deol has dominated. He's the villain in Jana Nayagan too, earning a fee of 10 crore rupees for this movie.
Prakash Raj
Prakash Raj shines in both South and Bollywood films. He'll also appear in Thalapathy Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, for which he was paid a fee of 5 crore rupees.
Priyamani
Priyamani, a top South actress, will be in a special role in Jana Nayagan. She charged 3 crores for this film and has worked with Vijay in several movies before.
Mamitha Baiju
24-year-old Mamitha Baiju has made a name for herself with hit films. She is also part of Jana Nayagan and received a fee of 2 crores for her role.
