About Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'

Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is being created as a two-part film rendition of India's epic. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita. It also features Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.

According to reports, the production would be one of the most costly films ever made in Indian cinema, with visual effects provided by Oscar-winning company Prime Focus. With so much hype and expectation around the film, even unconfirmed photographs generate a lot of discussion online.

Producers have confirmed that the mythological saga will be released in two installments, with Part 1 hitting theaters on Diwali 2026 and Part 2 on Diwali 2027.