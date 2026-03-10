'Not allowing the recognition to get to me.' Lakshmipriya stated she was still in a fog when she reflected on the film's international success. She stated she now wants "to go back more under the radar after this and not let this get to me."

"With film festivals like BAFTA, at least the first step of awareness has been created, which is like telling people that, 'Hey, there's a place called Manipur and films like this are outside of Bollywood indie', but it's up to audiences to take that knowledge forward and apply it," the director explained.