Lakshmipriya Devi, the director of Boong, revealed that she broke down every time she watched the footage, which delayed post-production. She also discussed the film's BAFTA triumph.
Lakshmipriya Devi, the director of the Manipuri film Boong, has disclosed that she was unable to begin editing the production for several months after filming was completed. The delay occurred because she broke down several times while watching the footage and was deeply affected by the facts shown in the filmand by the devastation in her home state of Manipur.
Boong just became the first Indian film to receive a Best Children's and Family Film award from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA).
Emotional impact during post-production
Speaking to PTI, Lakshmipriya recounted her struggle to approach the material with neutrality and said, "I could not edit the film for a very long time. I would break down every time I would see the footage. Knowing that the entire second half of the film was shot in places that were now in rubble... it affected me. It took a couple of months before I could look at the footage objectively from a distance."
'Not allowing the recognition to get to me.'
'Not allowing the recognition to get to me.' Lakshmipriya stated she was still in a fog when she reflected on the film's international success. She stated she now wants "to go back more under the radar after this and not let this get to me."
"With film festivals like BAFTA, at least the first step of awareness has been created, which is like telling people that, 'Hey, there's a place called Manipur and films like this are outside of Bollywood indie', but it's up to audiences to take that knowledge forward and apply it," the director explained.
A narrative that transcends politics.
She also clarified that the film is not political. "This isn't a political movie. It's the narrative of a boy who lives in a location where these things happen... If someone thinks it's political, that's their opinion," she added, emphasising how the cast and crew, who represented several races, maintained a sense of community during filming.
The BAFTA-winning Manipuri film follows Boong, a kid seeking his missing father in conflict-torn Manipur and hoping to surprise his mother. Set against racial tensions, the narrative delves into issues of love, prejudice, and belonging as the youngster goes on an emotional journey.
Excel Entertainment produced the picture, which starred Gugun Kipgen and Bala Hijam. It was released in restricted theatres in September 2024. Following its BAFTA award, the film was re-released on March 6.
