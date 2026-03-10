Actress Kanika Mann attended the Bhasma Aarti at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple, calling her first time witnessing the ritual a 'deeply moving and unforgettable' spiritual experience that left her feeling blessed and gave her goosebumps.

Television actress Kanika Mann visited the revered Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Monday to attend the famed Bhasma Aarti, describing the rare spiritual experience as deeply moving and unforgettable.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Mann said it was her first time witnessing the unique dawn ritual dedicated to Lord Shiva. "This was my first experience, and it was a good feeling... I will never forget this feeling," the actress said.

Significance of Mahakaleshwar and Bhasma Aarti

The Mahakaleshwar Temple is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas and holds immense religious significance for devotees across the world. The Bhasma Aarti, performed in the early hours of the morning, is a unique ritual where Lord Shiva is worshipped with sacred ash.

A 'Blessed' Front-Row Experience

Mann shared that despite having a full-day shoot schedule, she made sure to attend the ritual. The actress described feeling goosebumps during the ceremony and said the experience left her feeling blessed.

"I had goosebumps. I mean...I thought, I'm really experiencing this. And the best thing was that I was sitting in the front row. So, our temple priest and our CM house people made very good arrangements. And I was sitting in the front row. I was able to see everything. And I thought, this moment that I'm living is very special," she told ANI.

According to Mann, her team helped arrange the visit at the last moment, enabling her to witness the ritual from a front-row view. "Today, my work started. I'm very, very, very much blessed. I'm very much thankful to God. I'm very much thankful to the entire team who made the arrangements. And they arranged everything at the last minute for me. So much thankful. Yeah, that's all I can say right now," she said.

Popularity Among Devotees and Celebrities

The early morning ceremony draws thousands of devotees and requires advance booking due to limited access inside the temple premises. Kanika Mann rose to prominence with her lead role in the television series 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega.' Recently, actor Suniel Shetty, Shilpa Shetty, Virat Kohli, and Gautam Gambhir also visited the revered shrine. (ANI)