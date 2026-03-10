Sitaare Zameen Par OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Aamir Khan’s Film Online
Aamir Khan’s film Sitaare Zameen Par is back in the spotlight as it finally heads to OTT. The movie, which released in June 2025 and performed well at the box office, is now set for streaming.
आमिर खान की फिल्म सितारे जमीन पर
Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' hit theatres worldwide on June 20, 2025. RS Prasanna directed the film, while Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit produced it. The movie is a sports comedy-drama.
Sitaare Zameen Par OTT Update
'Sitaare Zameen Par' will soon start streaming on an OTT platform. When the film was released in cinemas, Aamir Khan had mentioned it wouldn't be available on OTT. Later, the makers released it on YouTube through a pay-per-view format in India and abroad.
You can watch 'Sitaare Zameen Par' on the OTT platform SonyLIV. SonyLIV posted the film's trailer on Instagram, revealing the story of a short-statured basketball coach and his team of 10 spirited players. This Hindi film is a remake of the 2018 Spanish movie 'Champions'.
In 'Sitaare Zameen Par', Aamir Khan plays the character of Gulshan Arora, a disgraced basketball coach who gets a community service sentence. He has to train a team of young, differently-abled players and help them compete in a tournament. As Gulshan prepares the team, he realises that these players can also teach him a thing or two.
The film 'Sitaare Zameen Par' features Genelia Deshmukh, Ashish Pendse, Arush Dutta, Ayush Bhansali, and Rishi Shahani in lead roles. It also stars Gopikrishnan K Verma, Rishabh Jain, Vedant Sharma, Simran Mangeshkar, Samvit Desai, and Naman Mishra. Divy Nidhi Sharma wrote the story for this film, which was made under the Aamir Khan Productions banner.
The makers produced 'Sitaare Zameen Par' on a budget of ₹122 crore. The movie was a blockbuster at the box office, earning ₹266.49 crore. It was declared a hit.
