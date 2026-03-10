On his birthday, Telugu actor-producer Bandla Ganesh and his wife visited the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple. Dressed in traditional attire, they offered prayers. This visit follows his recent announcement of returning to film production after a decade.

Telugu actor and producer Bandla Ganesh visited the sacred Tirumala Venkateswara Temple on the occasion of his birthday, where he offered prayers and had darshan of Lord Venkateswara under the administration of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). Ganesh was accompanied by his wife during the temple visit.

The couple arrived in traditional Indian attire suited to the temple's sacred atmosphere. The actor-producer wore a white dhoti paired with a deep purple angavastram featuring a prominent golden zari border. His wife chose a vibrant orange Banarasi silk saree adorned with intricate floral brocade work and a coordinated border.

Bandla Ganesh's Return to Filmmaking

The visit comes at a notable moment in Ganesh's professional journey. The Telugu actor and producer recently ended a decade-long hiatus from film production. In December 2025, he announced his return to filmmaking by launching a new production banner titled Bandla Ganesh Blockbusters (BG Blockbusters).

About the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple

The Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, one of the most revered Hindu shrines in India, stands atop the seventh peak of the Seshachalam Hills in Tirumala. Dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, also known as Balaji, the ancient temple attracts millions of devotees annually.

Janhvi Kapoor's Birthday Pilgrimage

Meanwhile, on March 6, Actor Janhvi Kapoor also visited the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple and kick-started her 29th birthday celebrations in a religious way. She commenced her pilgrimage from Alipiri and reached Tirumala early this morning, visiting the revered shrine of Lord Venkateswara at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple. She reached the temple barefoot. (ANI)