Thalapathy Vijay's forthcoming film, Jana Nayagan, which will also be the actor's final film before entering politics, has already generated a lot of excitement among fans, with advance ticket bookings already available in Karnataka.

H Vinoth directs the action thriller, which also stars Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in prominent parts. The film is set to release on January 9, 2026, which coincides with Pongal.

Jana Nayagan grosses almost Rs 1 crore in advance reservations. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film made about Rs 1 crore on its first day in Karnataka. Notably, over 20 early-morning concerts around the state now accept advance bookings.

Jana Nayagan advance ticket purchasing schedule in Kerala In terms of advance ticket bookings in Kerala, SSR Entertainments has stated that the Jana Nayagan booking window would open on December 31, 2025 at 11:59 PM. They announced it on platform X (previously Twitter), writing, "Jana Nayakan - Ticket Booking Opens Tomorrow!" 11:59 PM Begin the New Year with Thalapathy MASS! Screens will shake and Kerala will rumble! (sic)"

When and where to watch Jana Nayagan's audio debut event

The film's creators recently had a lavish audio launch ceremony for Jana Nayagan in Malaysia. Fans of Thalapathy Vijay will be able to catch the entire audio launch ceremony on television and via the OTT platform. According to the information provided, the show will air on Zed Tamil on January 4, 2026, and Zed 5 Tamil from 4:30 PM to 10.30 PM.

More about Jana Nayagan

Anirudh Ravichander, a prominent musician, created the music for the Tamil film Jana Nayagan. Sathyan Sooryan is the film's cinematographer, while Pradeep E Ragav is its editor. Venkat K Narayana produces Jana Nayagan under the label KVN Productions.