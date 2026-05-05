Actor Vijay's election affidavit has revealed his net worth is a massive ₹624 crore. The papers show a single bank deposit of ₹213 crore, real estate worth ₹220 crore, and a fleet of luxury cars. His income for 2024-25 alone was ₹184.53 crore from acting, rent, and interest.

As his party TVK becomes a major player in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, it's not just politics that's making headlines. Party president Vijay's massive personal wealth is now the talk of the town. According to the 27-page affidavit he submitted to the Election Commission, 'Thalapathy' Vijay has assets worth a staggering ₹624 crore. This includes everything from huge bank deposits to luxury cars.

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A Treasure in a Bank Account

The most shocking detail in Vijay's wealth declaration is a single savings account in the IOB Saligramam branch. This one account holds a balance of ₹213.36 crore. It's quite interesting that Vijay has parked nearly a third of his entire net worth in a simple savings account, the kind most people use for small savings. On top of this, he has fixed deposits worth ₹100 crore spread across four other banks. This means the star has kept over ₹313 crore in low-risk bank deposits.

Axis Bank: ₹40 crore

IOB: ₹25 crore

HDFC: ₹20 crore

SBI: ₹15 crore

Plays it Safe in the Stock Market!

While he's ready to take risks in his movies and in politics, Vijay hasn't made any big bets in the stock market. He has invested just ₹19.37 lakh in shares. The actor has no investments in mutual funds or bonds.

A Real Estate Empire

Vijay owns properties worth about ₹220 crore. This includes 10 houses valued at ₹115 crore in prime Chennai locations like Neelankarai, Saligramam, and Egmore. The records also show that he owns buildings worth ₹82.8 crore in T. Nagar and Sholinganellur. A 2.30-acre plot of land in Koppur alone is valued at over ₹35 crore. In a fascinating detail, two plots in Kodaikanal that he bought for just ₹15,000 back in 1997 are now worth ₹10 lakh each.

From a Caravan to a Moped!

Vijay's collection of vehicles is valued at ₹13.52 crore. His garage includes a ₹6 crore caravan, a ₹3 crore Toyota Lexus, and a ₹2 crore BMW i7. But the most interesting vehicle in his collection is a TVS XL worth ₹67,400. It seems the common man's ride also has a place in Vijay's garage.

Gold and Diamonds

Vijay personally owns 883 grams of gold, valued at ₹1.20 crore. The affidavit also states that his wife, Sangeetha, owns gold worth ₹4.07 crore (3,132 grams) and diamonds worth ₹1 crore.

Loans Given: ₹75 Crore

Vijay has given loans amounting to ₹75.5 crore to various individuals and trusts. The documents show he has loaned ₹12.60 crore to his wife Sangeetha, ₹8.78 lakh to his son Jason Sanjay, and ₹4.60 lakh to his daughter Divya Saasha. For the financial year 2024-25, Vijay's income was ₹184.53 crore, earned from his acting career, rent, and bank interest.