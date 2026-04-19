Thalapathy Vijay Divorce Update: Sangeetha’s Big Move Could Change Everything
Actor Vijay's wife Sangeetha has created a huge buzz. She claims he is having an affair with an actress and has even travelled abroad with her.
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Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha Divorce Case
Tamil Nadu's political scene is buzzing with excitement for the first time in 50 years, all thanks to TVK leader Vijay's entry. Until now, the main fight was between DMK and அதிமுக. Now, TVK has also jumped into the ring. Everyone is debating whose vote bank Vijay will cut into during the assembly elections. Right in the middle of all this political drama, Vijay's divorce news has kicked up a major storm.
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Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha Divorce Case
On February 27, Sangeetha approached the Chengalpattu court to file for divorce from Vijay. She has accused the actor and TVK party chief of having an extra-marital affair. In her petition, she said Vijay travelled to foreign countries with another actress, causing her and their children great embarrassment. She claimed she moved to London as family problems mounted after this affair began. The case is scheduled for a hearing on April 20.
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Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha Divorce Case
The court has ordered both Vijay and Sangeetha to be present for the hearing on April 20. The judge wants to hear from both of them directly. However, there's a big question mark over whether Vijay will actually show up. Since it's election season, sources say he might just send his lawyer instead of appearing in person.
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Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha Divorce Case
Meanwhile, rumours are flying that Sangeetha might hold a press conference on April 20. It's believed she could release evidence backing her allegations against Vijay. If she makes these claims just before the assembly elections on April 23, it could seriously damage Vijay's political chances and cause a major setback.
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Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha Divorce Case
Sources say that Vijay's team has been in talks with Sangeetha. They reportedly requested her to cancel the press meet scheduled for April 20. Now, fresh reports suggest that Sangeetha has had a change of heart and is planning to call off the press conference. This news has brought huge relief and excitement to Vijay, his party's candidates, and all their supporters.
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