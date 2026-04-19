1 5 Image Credit : Asianet News

Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha Divorce Case

Tamil Nadu's political scene is buzzing with excitement for the first time in 50 years, all thanks to TVK leader Vijay's entry. Until now, the main fight was between DMK and அதிமுக. Now, TVK has also jumped into the ring. Everyone is debating whose vote bank Vijay will cut into during the assembly elections. Right in the middle of all this political drama, Vijay's divorce news has kicked up a major storm.