Yash’s ‘Toxic’ First Song Out: Tabaahi Song Release Sparks Massive Fan Reactions
Yash's movie 'Toxic' is creating a huge buzz everywhere. Fans just can't wait to watch it. After the teaser dropped recently, the makers have now revealed the first song. But as soon as the song came out, social media just exploded with reactions.
Yash’s ‘Toxic’ First Song Out
Yash’s ‘Toxic’ First Song Out
So, here's the thing. The makers released only the audio of the song 'Tabaahi', not the video, which fans were eagerly waiting for. As soon as the audio dropped, people started venting their frustration online.
Yash’s ‘Toxic’ First Song Out
Yash’s ‘Toxic’ First Song Out
Yash’s ‘Toxic’ First Song Out
Yash’s ‘Toxic’ First Song Out
Yash’s ‘Toxic’ First Song Out
Yash's film 'Toxic' is set to release on Eid, March 19. Kiara Advani is the lead actress in the film. Besides them, the cast includes Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Tovino Thomas, and Akshay Oberoi. You can listen to the song 'Tabaahi' below.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.