Ammy Virk's Family Stranded in UAE

Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk shared that his wife and his six-year old daughter are stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) amid rising tensions across the West Asia region. On Monday, Ammy took to Instagram and penned a note, revealing the brave words his little one told him during these uncertain times. "The situation in the UAE has been weighing heavily on my heart. My wife and my 6-year-old daughter are there, and as a husband and father, it's impossible not to feel emotional and tense during times like this. (sic)," Ammy wrote.

He added, "Papa, I will hide under my bed if something happens. I'm a strong girl Papa don't worry" is not what a father wants to hear. Every news update feels personal. No matter how strong we try to be in public life, at the end of the day, we are family people."

Prayers for Peace and Praise for Authorities

He also lauded the UAE authorities for their dedicated efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of people there. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ammy virk (@ammyvirk) "At the same time, I know there are so many other families going through the same fear and anxiety. My prayers are not just for my loved ones, but for every single person affected. I also want to acknowledge and appreciate the efforts being made by the UAE authorities and the UAE government. From what I'm being told, they are working tirelessly to ensure people remain safe and supported during this time. For that. I am truly grateful. Let's continue to pray for peace, stability and the well being of everyone there. May this phase pass soon, and may all families feel secure and protected," Virk posted.

Rising Tensions in West Asia

Earlier on Sunday, authorities across the UAE had announced precautionary measures, including temporary closures of major attractions, remote working guidance, and operational adjustments in key business districts, following the escalation in the West Asia region. Officials urged residents, workers, and tourists to rely only on verified official sources for updates, Gulf News reported.

US-Israel joint military strikes on Iran led to the death of the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and his family on Sunday. Following the strikes, Iran launched a wave of strikes, using drones and missiles targeting multiple arab countries in the region, as a retaliatory action by the Islamic Republic. (ANI)