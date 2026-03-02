Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set for a comeback to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's 'Varanasi'. She is also getting rave reviews for her Hollywood film 'The Bluff', with Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu praising her 'ferociously strong' performance.

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set to make a highly anticipated return to Indian cinema, and her fans couldn't be more excited. Ahead of her upcoming appearance in SS Rajamouli's 'Varanasi,' the Barfi! star is also receiving rave reviews for her latest Hollywood release, 'The Bluff,' which is currently streaming on Prime Video.

SS Rajamouli lauds Priyanka's performance

Filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli, who will be directing Priyanka in Varanasi, shared his thoughts after watching The Bluff. While praising her ability to shift from being "utterly vulnerable" to "ferociously strong," Rajamouli wrote, "@priyankachopra is one of the few actors who can be utterly vulnerable at one moment and ferociously strong the next. #TheBluff is another testament to her talent, with lots of kick-ass stunts as well. Enjoyed the setting and the pace. Congratulations to the team..."

.@priyankachopra is one of the few actors who can be utterly vulnerable at one moment and ferociously strong the next. #TheBluff is another testament to her talent, with lots of kick-ass stunts as well. Enjoyed the setting and the pace. Congratulations to the team… — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 2, 2026

Mahesh Babu praises 'top form' Priyanka

Earlier in the day, her Varanasi co-star Mahesh Babu also heaped praise on her performance in The Bluff. Taking to his X handle, Mahesh Babu penned a special note for Priyanka, stating that the actor remains in her "top form."

"#TheBluff is a well-mounted film with engaging action and emotions!!! @priyankachopra is in top form, swashbuckling and ticking all the boxes with a packed performance... Sending all my love to the team for the amazing work," he wrote.

About 'The Bluff'

'The Bluff' is set in the Cayman Islands. The film features high-octane action, with Priyanka taking on intense sword and gun sequences opposite Karl Urban. Directed by Frank E. Flowers, the film is produced by siblings Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, and Angela Russo-Otstot under the banner AGBO.

The Bluff was released on Prime Video on February 25. (ANI)