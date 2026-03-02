Veteran actors Dimple Kapadia and Pankaj Kapur's film 'Jab Khuli Kitaab' releases on ZEE5 on March 6. Directed by Saurabh Shukla, it explores a five-decade marriage facing a long-buried truth. Both actors praised the script's honesty and depth.

Veteran actors Dimple Kapadia and Pankaj Kapur's film 'Jab Khuli Kitaab' is scheduled to be released on March 6 on ZEE5. Written and directed by Saurabh Shukla, the film delves "into the emotional complexities of a five-decade-long marriage disrupted by a truth long buried in silence." Aparshakti Khurana is also a part of the project.

Dimple Kapadia on Her Role

Sharing her experience working in the film, Dimple Kapadia said, "Jab Khuli Kitaab truly felt like a project where all my boxes were ticked -- a beautiful story, the opportunity to work with Pankaj Kapur, and to be directed by Saurabh ji, all while basking in the beauty and divine energy of the mountains. Anusuya is written with such depth and honesty that it was a joy to explore her many shades. What drew me to her is the simplicity of intention -- she isn't trying to break her marriage; she's trying to be honest within it. That kind of honesty, especially after decades together, requires immense emotional courage."

Pankaj Kapur on the Film's Vision

Talking about his character Gopal, Pankaj Kapur said, "What makes Jab Khuli Kitaab truly special is Saurabh Shukla's vision. It's rare to find a filmmaker who chooses to shine a spotlight on older, mature love -- and to do it with such honesty, humour, and tenderness. Saurabh has crafted a narrative that is not only refreshing, but deeply real. He reminds us that love doesn't fade with age; it evolves, it complicates, it bruises, and it heals. It was a rewarding challenge to portray a man rediscovering love in the most unexpected way; I'm grateful to be part of a story that treats this stage of life with such dignity, authenticity, and emotional depth."

Trailer and Production Details

On Monday, the film's trailer was unveiled, offering audiences a glimpse of Pankaj Tripathi and Dimple Kapadia in their respective roles. Applause Entertainment presents a Shoestrap Films Production, Jab Khuli Kitaab, based on the original play of the same name by writer and director, Saurabh Shukla.