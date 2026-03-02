- Home
Thalapathy Vijay-Sangeetha Divorce Rumours: Trisha Krishnan’s Old LOVE Post Goes Viral
Just as news of actor Vijay and Sangeetha's divorce is getting louder, an old post by actress Trisha about love is now spreading like wildfire online.
While their movies were huge hits, the duo also faced many controversies. A few years back, some photos went viral, claiming to show Vijay and Trisha on a trip abroad together, which created a huge buzz.
What's more, after the 'Master' audio launch, Vijay stopped bringing his wife Sangeetha to public events. This led to massive social media speculation that they had split up, with many blaming Trisha. However, neither Vijay nor Trisha ever commented on it. Now, with reports of Sangeetha filing for divorce, their names are being linked again.
Reports claim Sangeetha has filed for divorce at the Chengalpattu family court. Her petition allegedly states that actor Vijay is in an extramarital affair with another actress and continued it despite warnings, which is why she wants a divorce.
The case is set for a hearing in April. Because of this, netizens are now finding Trisha's old social media posts and making them viral. A post she shared about love on March 29 last year is now at the centre of a new controversy.
In that post, Trisha wrote, 'Love always wins,' and shared a photo of herself in a silk saree with jasmine flowers in her hair. At the time, people wondered if she got engaged. She had also used the song 'Snehithane Snehithane' (meaning 'Oh, secret friend') from the film 'Alaipayuthey' in the background.
Seeing this post now, people are leaving comments like, 'Oh, a secret friend... now we get it,' connecting it to the current situation. Not just this, even Trisha's old birthday wishes for Vijay are going viral all over again.
