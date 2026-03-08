- Home
Vijay is making headlines for the wrong reasons. Amid divorce rumours with wife Sangeetha Sornalingam, the Tamil superstar’s Women’s Day speech has sparked outrage online, drawing strong reactions from fans.
Thalapathy Vijay breaks his silence on the divorce controversy
Vijay indirectly addressed his divorce controversy during his speech on International Women's Day 2026. He said, “Don’t worry about the problems that have been going on around me recently. These issues are not worthy of your attention. I will handle them myself.” Vijay also added that it hurts him the most when his fans feel sad or upset because of his personal problems.
Huge uproar over Thalapathy Vijay's statement
Vijay’s statement triggered many angry reactions online. One user wrote, “Have some shame. You're cheating and then telling people not to worry. The blind support from some fans is even worse.” Another comment read, “Your problem? Aren’t you the real problem here?”
BREAKING: Full speech of Thalapathy Vijay on Women's day Special |TVK Vijay Stunning Full Speech#TVKVijay#ThalapathyVijay#WomensDay2026pic.twitter.com/5Plx7RW393
— GlobalMania (@sivakumar3787) March 7, 2026
Vijay's wife files a new petition in court
Amid the divorce drama, Vijay’s wife Sangeetha Sornalingam has filed a new petition in the Chengalpattu District Court. In the petition, she has requested an interim order allowing her to continue living in their matrimonial home in Neelankarai during the legal proceedings. She stated that she has no other home in India and could be left without a place to stay while the case is pending.
Sangeetha demands financial support and security of home
In her petition, Sangeetha has also asked the court to provide proper financial support and housing security until the divorce case is finalised. Her legal action comes at a time when Vijay’s personal life is being widely discussed in the media and across social platforms.
Vijay's affair rumours add to the controversy
According to the divorce petition, Sangeetha discovered in April 2021 that Vijay was allegedly involved in an extramarital affair with an actress. The petition claims that the relationship continued even after he promised to end it, causing her deep emotional pain and a sense of betrayal in their marriage. Many people are speculating that the actress involved is Trisha Krishnan.
