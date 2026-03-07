- Home
Actor Thalapathy Vijay's wife Sangeetha, who has filed for divorce, has now submitted a new petition to the court seeking a residence. She has alleged that Vijay is not allowing her to stay in their Neelankarai house in Chennai.
Thalapathy Vijay
Tamil actor and TVK party president Thalapathy Vijay's wife Sangeetha has filed a new court petition after her divorce plea, reportedly seeking a residence.
Not being allowed to stay at home
Sangeetha's new plea demands permission to live in their Neelankarai house until the case is settled. She stated she has no other home in Chennai and Vijay is preventing her stay.
Assets worth crores
If not the house, she has asked for an alternative residence befitting Vijay's status. Sangeetha also demanded her and the children's rightful share of his vast assets.
Trisha Krishnan
Vijay was seen with actress Trisha Krishnan at an event. This comes after his wife Sangeetha filed for divorce, alleging an affair. The two appeared together in matching outfits.
27 years of marriage
The news of Vijay and Sangeetha ending their 27-year marriage is buzzing in Tamil Nadu's cinema and political circles. Reports suggest Vijay is seeking an out-of-court settlement with a ₹250 crore alimony. Amid this, Sangeetha has petitioned for a house.
