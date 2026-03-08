From the advance booking of its paid previews, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' has collected approximately ₹8.47 crore in less than 24 hours. The earnings from all versions are as follows:

Hindi – ₹8,35,84,090.71

₹8,35,84,090.71 Kannada – ₹28,100

₹28,100 Telugu – ₹5,39,622

₹5,39,622 Tamil – ₹4,93,527.35

₹4,93,527.35 Malayalam – ₹42,939

It's being said that this figure does not include blocked seats. If blocked seats are included, the film's booking earnings could reach around ₹13.25 crore.

