Advance booking for Dhurandhar: The Revenge has taken a strong start at the box office. Even with only paid previews available, Ranveer Singh’s film sold lakhs of tickets on the first day.
When did 'Dhurandhar 2' advance booking start?
The advance booking for Dhurandhar The Revenge kicked off on Saturday, March 7, 2026. Director Aditya Dhar announced that ticket bookings for the paid previews, scheduled for March 18, would open right after the trailer launch.
How many shows for 'Dhurandhar 2' are being booked nationwide?
According to a report by trade tracking website Sacnilk, the film's paid previews will have 6,683 shows across the country. Out of these, 6,456 shows are for the Hindi version, while 227 shows have been set for the Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam versions.
How many paid preview tickets for 'Dhurandhar 2' were sold on day one?
The report states that in less than 24 hours, 1,35,102 tickets for the March 18 paid previews have already been sold online. Here's the version-wise breakdown of ticket sales:
- Hindi version – 1,28,953 tickets
- Kannada version – 80 tickets
- Telugu version – 2,089 tickets
- Tamil version – 3,842 tickets
- Malayalam version – 138 tickets
How much did 'Dhurandhar 2' earn from advance bookings?
From the advance booking of its paid previews, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' has collected approximately ₹8.47 crore in less than 24 hours. The earnings from all versions are as follows:
- Hindi – ₹8,35,84,090.71
- Kannada – ₹28,100
- Telugu – ₹5,39,622
- Tamil – ₹4,93,527.35
- Malayalam – ₹42,939
It's being said that this figure does not include blocked seats. If blocked seats are included, the film's booking earnings could reach around ₹13.25 crore.
When will 'Dhurandhar 2' be released?
After the paid previews on March 18, 2026, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' will get a full release on March 19. The film is a sequel to the 2025 blockbuster 'Dhurandhar' and will also feature actors like R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun alongside Ranveer Singh. Jio Studios and Aditya Dhar's B62 Studios have produced the film.
