Bigg Boss 17 fame motovlogger Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, shocked fans after reportedly crashing his car at 150 kmph during an emotional Instagram Live on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. Here’s what happened.
Fame and Pain Behind the Camera
Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider or “Babu Bhaiya,” is among India’s most well-known motovloggers with millions of followers online. The YouTuber, who also appeared on Bigg Boss 17, recently shocked fans after reports of a serious car crash on the Delhi‑Meerut Expressway. The disturbing incident happened during an emotional Instagram livestream that left social media deeply concerned about his well-being.
High-Speed Livestream Turns Alarming
During the livestream, Dobhal was reportedly driving his SUV at extremely high speed near Ghaziabad. The speedometer in the video showed the vehicle crossing 150 kmph while thousands of viewers watched the broadcast. His emotional tone and tearful appearance quickly worried fans in the comment section, who tried to encourage him and asked him to slow down and stay safe.
Anurag Dhobal committed suicide during an Instagram Live..😱
The video Of Famous YouTuber Anurag Dobhal live Crash Accident He very Depressed And He attempt Suicide He Drive Car 150+
Bhai pagal ho gaya hai 😭😭😭😭😭 #UK07#UK07Rider#AnuragDobhalpic.twitter.com/wWz5wW95B3
— Avneesh Mishra (@RajaMishra007) March 7, 2026
Emotional Words During the Live Video
In the viral video clip, Dobhal spoke emotionally about his life and family relationships. With red eyes and a trembling voice, he expressed that all he had ever wanted was love and acceptance. Around 82,000 viewers reportedly joined the live session, sending heart and crying emojis as they tried to comfort him during the distressing broadcast.
🚨 Tragic incident: UK 07 Rider (Anurag Dhobal) livestreams family issues while driving at 180 km/h, loses control and crashes into divider. pic.twitter.com/Q5e81gJ6ML
— indiainlast24hr (@indiain24hr) March 7, 2026
The Moment of the Crash
At one point in the stream, he said “Chalo final drive par chalte hain” (Let’s go for a final drive). Moments later, the car appeared to swerve suddenly before hitting a roadside barrier on the expressway. The livestream ended abruptly, creating panic among viewers. Passersby reportedly informed the police immediately, and emergency services rushed to the scene.
150 की स्पीड में क्रैश होने के बाद fortuner की हालत....
इस हादसे में insurance claim भी नहीं होगा, क्योंकि intentional डैमेज बता सकती है....
और live video का सबूत कंपनी के काम आएगा ....
uk07rider की हालत गंभीर है और इलाज जारी है pic.twitter.com/GoPJQqraPH
— Abhishek Anand (@TweetAbhishekA) March 7, 2026
Hospitalisation After the Accident
Authorities arrived quickly and shifted the injured YouTuber to a nearby hospital in Meerut. Reports suggested that his condition was serious at the time, and doctors were monitoring him closely. The incident sparked widespread debate on social media about mental health, online pressure, and the risks of using phones or livestreaming while driving at high speed.
Family Dispute and Personal Struggles
Days before the incident, Dobhal had uploaded a video titled “Last Message,” where he spoke about family conflicts. He claimed his parents did not accept his marriage to his girlfriend Ritika because she belonged to another caste. According to him, the disagreement created immense emotional stress and prolonged mental pressure in his life.
Youtuber and Bigg Boss participant Anurag Dobhal (UK07 Rider) claims his family disowned him, seized his property (transferred to his mum), and drove him into depression and a suicide attempt -- all because he married outside his caste.
Is it scripted or real event? pic.twitter.com/9Js46563PL
— Krishna Chaudhary (@KrishnaTOI) March 5, 2026
