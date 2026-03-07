- Home
- Entertainment
- Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Controversy: Director Ameer Slams Actor Actor Over Personal Life
Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Controversy: Director Ameer Slams Actor Actor Over Personal Life
Director Ameer has taken a sharp dig at actor Vijay. With Vijay's party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, set to host a Women's Day event in Mamallapuram, Ameer has slammed him for celebrating it after allegedly driving his wife and daughter away from home.
16
Image Credit : X
Controversies swirl around Vijay
For the past few days, social media is buzzing with discussions about actor Vijay, the leader of Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, and actress Trisha. These controversies are mixing his personal life with his new political career.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
26
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Vijay's family life
In late February, rumours spread that Vijay's wife, Sangeetha, had returned from London to Chennai to file for divorce in a family court. Unconfirmed reports claimed the petition mentioned Vijay's alleged affair with an actress as the reason. However, as of March 7, 2026, neither Vijay nor his family has given any official statement.
36
Image Credit : X
Is Vijay confirming his relationship with Trisha?
Amidst all this drama, Vijay and Trisha surprised everyone by arriving in the same car for producer Kalpathi Aghoram's wedding reception in Chennai. They were even wearing matching outfits, which went viral online. Their public appearance together has made fans wonder if Vijay is confirming the relationship rumours.
46
Image Credit : Google
Is Vijay confirming his relationship with Trisha?
This picture from producer Kalpathi Aghoram's wedding reception in Chennai shows Vijay and Trisha arriving together. Their appearance in matching outfits, while rumours were flying, has only added more fuel to the fire, making people ask if Vijay is making his relationship official.
56
Image Credit : Asianet News
TVK Women's Day Celebration
Putting the controversies aside, the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam has planned a Women's Day event in Mamallapuram today. Party leader Vijay is set to attend and give a special speech. People are saying he might also announce some important election promises for women.
66
Image Credit : Asianet News
Ameer slams Vijay
Without taking Vijay's name, Director Ameer posted a fiery WhatsApp status. He wrote, "A Hitler is rising in Tamil Nadu. A disgusting political event called Women's Day celebration is happening after chasing away wife and daughter."
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos