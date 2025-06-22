Thalapathy Vijay Birthday: 'Jana Nayagan' actor's car collection; Check here
Thalapathy Vijay's Car Collection: As Thalapathy Vijay celebrates his 51st birthday on July 22nd, let's take a look at his impressive car collection
Thalapathy Vijay's Car Collection: From a film background, Vijay is now one of the highest-paid actors in Tamil cinema, earning over ₹200 crore. He debuted in the film Vetri, directed by his father, S. A. Chandrasekhar. This was his first appearance in front of the camera, albeit as a child artist.
He continued as a child artist in films like Kudumbam, Naan Sigappu Manithan, Vasantha Raagam, Sattam Oru Vilayattu, and Idhu Engal Neethi. His debut as a hero was in Naalaiya Theerpu, also directed by S. A. Chandrasekhar.
From Naalaiya Theerpu to Leo, he has acted in 68 films. He is currently working on his 69th film, Jana Gana Mana.
Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Gana Mana is a political thriller. Pooja Hegde stars opposite Vijay. This is Vijay's second film after his political entry, and it's expected to be a platform for his political ambitions.
Thalapathy Vijay celebrates his 51st birthday on June 22nd. He owns top-model cars like vintage cars, BMWs, Mini Coopers, Toyota Innovas, and Audi A8s. Let's check out his collection.
Vijay's first car was a Tata Estate, which cost ₹2.52 lakh back then. He used to drive around Chennai with his friends in it.
Premier 118 NE
Another car Vijay owned was a Premier 118 NE, which cost around ₹6 lakh at the time. As his lifestyle improved, so did the price of his cars. He also owned a Toyota Sera, a popular car in the 1990s, worth ₹15 lakh.
Toyota Innova Crysta
Vijay's Toyota Innova Crysta is quite popular. Its price ranges from ₹20 lakh to ₹26.05 lakh. Buying cars became a hobby for him, and his house even has a lifting parking system. Among his luxury cars is a Rolls-Royce Ghost, worth around ₹8 crore.
Audi A8 L
Vijay also owns an Audi A8 L, which costs around ₹1.58 crore. One of his most expensive cars is a Rolls-Royce Ghost Phantom, worth ₹8.99 crore.
BMW X6
Vijay's wife, Sangeetha, is also a car enthusiast and loves BMWs. Vijay bought a BMW X6, worth between ₹1.04 crore and ₹1.11 crore, for her. He also owns a Nissan X-Trail, priced between ₹26 lakh and ₹40 lakh.
Vijay also has a BMW 7-Series and a Mercedes Benz GLA, which costs around ₹89 lakh. He often uses the BMW 7-Series when in Chennai.