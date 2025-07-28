Image Credit : Social Media

Streaming Release on Prime Video

While there’s no official digital premiere date yet, trade analyst Ramesh Bala revealed that Thalaivan Thalaivii has a four-week OTT window. That means fans can expect it to arrive on Prime Video around August 25, although the date remains speculative for now.

With a strong start at the box office, positive critical reception, and a relatable theme, Thalaivan Thalaivii is shaping up to be a crowd-pleaser. Whether in theatres or on streaming, it’s one film to keep an eye on.