Cocktail 2 to Tere Ishq Mein: A Look at Kriti Sanon’s 5 Exciting Upcoming Films
Kriti Sanon, a top Bollywood actress, has several exciting movies coming up. From romance to thriller, her upcoming films showcase her versatile talent, keeping fans eagerly waiting for her next big hits in Hindi cinema.
Cocktail 2
Kriti Sanon will star alongside Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in 'Cocktail 2'. She recently wrapped up filming. The movie is reportedly set for a late 2026 release.
Tere Ishk Mein
Kriti Sanon and Dhanush's film 'Tere Ishk Mein' is set to release on November 28. The makers recently released its teaser, which got fans very excited.
Bhediya 2
Kriti was in the first 'Bhediya' as Anika with Varun Dhawan. While not confirmed, she might return for the sequel in a cameo or flashback. The film is slated for a 2026 release.
Don 3
Kriti Sanon also has 'Don 3' in her lineup. It is being said that she will be seen in the lead role with Ranveer Singh in this film directed by Farhan Akhtar.
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya 2
The makers of 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' are planning a sequel. Kriti Sanon's return in this rom-com is confirmed. However, the release date has not been announced yet.