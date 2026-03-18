Lok Sabha MP Ravi Kishan condemned the song 'Sarke Chunar' for obscenity, opposing its promotion. Separately, the Karnataka State Women Commission urged the CBFC to take strict action against the song for its derogatory portrayal of women.

Ravi Kishan Condemns Obscenity in Song Lyrics

Actor and Lok Sabha MP Ravi Kishan condemned the alleged obscenity in the lyrics of the recently released song 'Sarke Chunar', saying that such songs should not be "promoted" in society. While talking to ANI on Tuesday, Kishan shared an example of the Dhurandhar calling it a film which "generated revenue worth thousands of crores" without adding any obscenity. "Any obscenity that hurts culture and values should not be promoted. Now, filmmakers should also consider films like "Dhurandhar," which can generate revenue worth thousands of crores without adding anything. Such things should not be introduced into this country for business, to promote a song, or to hype a film. This is not a good idea. I oppose it," Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Kishan said.

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Karnataka Women's Commission Takes Action

Urges CBFC for Strict Scrutiny

Nortably, the Karnataka State Women Commission urges the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to take "strict action" against allowing the obscene lyrics that feature the "derogatory portrayal of women" in films. In a letter to the Regional Director of CBFC, the State Commission of Women in Karnataka has raised serious concerns over the use of derogatory and obscene lyrics in the song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke' in the film 'KD: The Devil'. "Based on complaints received from the public by the Women's Commission, it has come to the notice of the Commission that lyrics that are derogatory to the dignity of women are being used in the songs of some films that are under production and are currently being promoted (e.g. "KD-The Devil")," the letter read.

Acting on public complaints, the Commission has highlighted that such content violates film certification guidelines, leading to a negative impact on the "safety and social well-being of women." It continued, "According to the film certification guidelines, any scene or lyrics that denigrate or obscenely portray women are subject to censorship. The public dissemination of such provocative lines is having a negative impact on the safety and social well-being of women. It is also a violation of the constitutional right to the dignity of women."

The Karnataka State Commission also called for strict scrutiny and necessary action before granting certification. "Therefore, it is hereby requested that such objectionable lyrics and scenes be thoroughly checked and the film crew be directed to delete/excise or modify them before issuing a certificate to the said films. It is hereby advised to take strict action against allowing illegal and obscene lyrics," concluded the letter.

Appeals to Film Chamber of Commerce

The State Commission of Women also wrote a letter to the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) regarding the control of the "use of obscene literature and dialogues that degrade the dignity of women in films." "In recent times, there have been strong objections in the public sphere regarding the lyrics of some Kannada films, especially the song 'Sarsay Sarsay...' from the film 'KD: The Devil'. Such lyrics are not only vulgar but also create misconceptions about women in society," read the letter.

It also urged the Film Chamber of Commerce to take immediate action by directing film crews to avoid offensive content and to ban songs that disregard social responsibility and the dignity of women. (ANI)