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Tara Sutaria Shares Toxic Experience, Says Yash Is Humble and Inspiring to Work With
Actress Tara Sutaria has opened up about her role in Toxic, calling her character Rebecca special. She also praised co-star Yash, describing him as humble, hardworking, and a joy to work with on set.
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Toxic: The hype is real!
Rocking Star Yash's 'Toxic: The Fairy Tale for Grown Ups' is creating a massive buzz. It's one of Sandalwood's biggest-budget films, and shooting is going on at full speed. Bollywood's popular actress Tara Sutaria, who has a major role, recently opened up about the shoot, her character, and her co-star Yash.
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Tara Sutaria on the 'Toxic' experience
Tara Sutaria expressed her joy, saying that being a part of 'Toxic' is one of the most satisfying moments of her career. "I always felt a positive vibe on set, which made me eager to go for the shoot every day," she said. She added that the entire team, led by director Geetu Mohandas and Yash, worked with complete honesty and commitment.
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Meet 'Rebecca', Tara's character in Toxic
Tara shared some details about her role. "My character's name is 'Rebecca', and she is very different," she revealed. "Not just my role, but every female character in this movie is written in a very exciting way. They all have real strength, courage, fearlessness, and an amazing sense of style."
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A visually stunning and stylish film
Tara Sutaria proudly mentioned that 'Toxic' is top-notch in its technical quality and visual grandeur. "The entire film is a feast for the eyes and is incredibly stylish. Every character has their own unique personal style, which really adds to the film's visual richness," she explained.
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A big surprise awaits global audiences!
Tara is confident that this film will make waves not just in India, but globally. "The global audience has a huge surprise waiting for them, something far beyond their expectations," she said. She also mentioned that sharing the screen with some of India's most formidable female artists in such an unpredictable story was an unforgettable experience.
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Image Credit : tara sutaria and veer pahariya instagram
Tara is all praise for co-star Yash
Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria is totally impressed with Rocking Star Yash's simplicity and professionalism. Sharing her experience, she said, "Yash is not just a fantastic actor and co-star; he is a genuinely kind-hearted person. We enjoyed shooting every single scene together. Working with him was a truly wonderful experience."
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