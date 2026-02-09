Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya had made their relationship Instagram official in August last year, giving fans a glimpse into their bond. Despite ongoing rumours, neither Tara nor Veer has publicly confirmed or denied their reported breakup. Professionally, Tara is gearing up for her next big project Toxic A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The film features Yash in the lead role along with Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth. The much-anticipated film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026, where it will compete with Dhurandhar 2 at the box office.