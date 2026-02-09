Tara Sutaria’s Glam Photos Get Veer Pahariya’s Reaction Amid Breakup Buzz
Tara Sutaria has sparked fresh buzz online after her glamorous new photos caught fans’ attention. The chatter intensified when rumoured ex-boyfriend Veer Pahariya reacted to her post, stirring renewed curiosity about their relationship status
Veer Pahariya’s Like Sparks Fresh Speculation
Tara Sutaria recently shared dazzling photos from a new photoshoot where she was seen wearing a black sequinned halter neck dress. The actor kept her caption minimal, posting only a black heart and a playful wink emoji. While fans flooded the comment section with praise for her elegant look, it was Veer Pahariya’s reaction that grabbed the spotlight. Veer reportedly liked Tara’s post, and his subtle interaction quickly became a talking point among fans who have been closely tracking rumours about their alleged breakup.
Breakup Rumours Gain Momentum After Public Appearances
Speculation about Tara and Veer parting ways began circulating earlier this month. Reports gained traction following an incident during singer AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert, where he was seen sharing a warm moment with Tara on stage. Although Tara had previously dismissed negativity surrounding her personal life, rumours continued to grow stronger. The speculation intensified when Tara was absent from Veer’s 30th birthday celebration on February 1. The party was attended by several Bollywood personalities including Bhumi Pednekar, Rhea Chakraborty, Arjun Kapoor and Nysa Devgan, making Tara’s absence noticeable.
Relationship Timeline And Tara’s Upcoming Film
Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya had made their relationship Instagram official in August last year, giving fans a glimpse into their bond. Despite ongoing rumours, neither Tara nor Veer has publicly confirmed or denied their reported breakup. Professionally, Tara is gearing up for her next big project Toxic A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The film features Yash in the lead role along with Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth. The much-anticipated film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026, where it will compete with Dhurandhar 2 at the box office.
