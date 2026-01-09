- Home
- Entertainment
- Tara Sutaria–Veer Pahariya Split Sparks Social Media Frenzy; Netizens Blame AP Dhillon
Tara Sutaria–Veer Pahariya Split Sparks Social Media Frenzy; Netizens Blame AP Dhillon
Bollywood couple Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya have reportedly split, leaving fans shocked. Netizens are linking the breakup to the viral AP Dhillon concert incident, where Tara kissed the singer, sparking widespread social media debate.
Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya Split?
Bollywood couple Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya have reportedly parted ways, shocking fans. The duo had gone public just two months ago, sharing glimpses of their romance on social media. Neither Tara nor Veer has officially confirmed or denied the breakup.
AP Dhillon Concert Sparks Controversy
The couple recently made headlines at AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert. Videos went viral showing Tara hugging and kissing the singer on stage while Veer appeared anxious. Fans debated whether the moment was playful or problematic for their relationship.
Clarifications from the Stars
Both Tara and Veer addressed the viral video. Tara described the kiss as a friendly gesture, while Veer clarified that the video was misleading. Another clip by Orry showed the couple cheering for AP Dhillon, emphasizing the playful context of the incident.
Breakup News Emerges
Amid the ongoing speculation, reports of their breakup have surfaced. Fans are shocked, considering how recently the couple had gone public. The news has stirred curiosity and widespread discussion on social media platforms across India.
AP Dhillon Becomes a Trending Topic
Following the breakup reports, AP Dhillon started trending online. Trolls and netizens linked the split to the Mumbai concert incident, blaming the singer for the couple’s alleged rift. Discussions around the video dominated entertainment news for days.
Speculation on Relationship Pressure
Netizens continue to debate whether the AP Dhillon concert incident triggered the breakup. Some suggest that rumors and public pressure built up, while others believe Tara dancing and kissing Dhillon on stage may have caused tension between the couple.
Viral Concert Clip
The viral video from the concert shows Veer watching as Dhillon calls Tara on stage. She hugs, kisses, and dances with the singer, leaving Veer visibly anxious. The clip remains widely shared, fueling endless speculation about the relationship’s status.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.