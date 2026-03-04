- Home
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna hosted a grand wedding reception in Hyderabad at Taj Krishna this Wednesday. After their February 26 Udaipur wedding, South and Bollywood stars gathered to bless the newlyweds.
Grand Reception Entry
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda made a stunning reception entry, walking hand-in-hand with bright smiles. Dressed in elegant traditional South Indian outfits, the newlyweds looked radiant and deeply in love, winning hearts as guests cheered for the beautiful couple.
Reception Look Steals the Spotlight
Everyone is talking about Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s stunning reception look. Rashmika dazzled in a red Mysore silk saree with a rich golden border, styled with classic gold jewellery. Vijay complemented her perfectly in a traditional Kosa silk dhoti-kurta, looking effortlessly regal and elegant.
Star Presence at the Reception
South superstar Nagarjuna was spotted at the grand reception along with his son Naga Chaitanya and wife Amala Akkineni. The family arrived together to bless the newlyweds and share in the joyous celebrations.
Mahesh Babu’s Family Joins the Celebration
Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar and their daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni also attended Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s reception party, adding star power and warmth to the grand celebration with their gracious presence and heartfelt wishes.
Legendary Stars Bless the Couple
Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh Daggubati arrived to congratulate Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, blessing the newlyweds and adding grandeur to the wedding reception celebrations.
Allu Arjun Greets the Media
Allu Arjun also arrived to wish the newlyweds. The superstar warmly waved at fans and happily posed for the media photographers waiting outside the grand reception venue.
Celebrities Grace the Reception
Neena Gupta was also seen at the reception with her husband Vivek Mehra. Filmmaker Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Brinda Prasad were also spotted at the star-studded celebration.
Kriti Sanon’s Glamorous Appearance
Kriti Sanon was also seen striking a stylish pose at the reception. For the special occasion, she wore a stunning black and grey lehenga, looking absolutely elegant and turning heads with her graceful presence.
Families Celebrate Together
The families of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were also present at the reception. Dressed in beautiful traditional outfits, they joyfully celebrated the occasion and blessed the newlyweds on their special day.
Nani Joins the Celebration
Nani joined the wedding celebrations and warmly wished the newlyweds. His presence brought extra cheer to the event, as delighted fans flooded social media with photos and heartfelt messages.
Rashmika With Her Parents
At the wedding reception, Rashmika Mandanna was seen alongside her parents, smiling brightly. She happily posed for the photographers, sharing heartwarming family moments and adding an emotional touch to the grand celebration.
KTR Marks His Presence
K. T. Rama Rao attended the grand function and extended warm wishes to the newlyweds. His presence alongside film stars created a vibrant blend of politics and cinema under one celebratory roof.
