Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya, once hailed as Bollywood’s new-age couple goals, have sparked breakup rumours after reports claimed they quietly parted ways, leaving fans shocked and curious about the status of their much-admired relationship.
Once Bollywood’s New Favourite Couple
Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya had quickly become one of Bollywood’s most talked-about young couples. From romantic holidays and stylish public outings to mushy social media moments, the duo openly embraced their relationship after making it official last year, earning admiration and major couple goals from fans across the internet.
Breakup Buzz Shocks Fans
Just when their romance seemed stronger than ever, reports of Tara and Veer calling it quits have surfaced, leaving fans surprised. The speculation gained momentum shortly after the recent AP Dhillon concert controversy went viral. Given how public and affectionate their relationship had been, the sudden breakup rumours came as an unexpected twist.
What Reports Claim So Far
According to reports, the couple allegedly parted ways quietly months after going public with their romance. While the reason behind the split remains unclear, neither Tara nor Veer has commented on the rumours yet. Tara, meanwhile, is gearing up for her next project, Toxic, opposite Yash.
