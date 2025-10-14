Image Credit : Instagram

Tanya also earned the opportunity to speak on several TEDx platforms, wherein she shared her inspirational journey with as many people as possible.

Tanya Mittal gives back to society as she matures. The teenage social media influencer volunteered with Girl Up, Pink Legal, and others to promote women's equality. There's more. She is Associate Director of the Bliss Foundation, which improves underprivileged areas. Tanya also adopted a tiny hamlet near her hometown of Gwalior and fosters two children, paying for their schooling and other necessities.