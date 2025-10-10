Image Credit : instagram

During a recent episode, Bigg Boss introduced a high-stakes captaincy task where former captains' portraits were used as props. Amaal Mallik, serving as sanchalak for one of the rounds, watched as Tanya Mittal faced off against Malti Chahar. The task was tense, especially when Malti brought up Tanya’s family, a move that deeply affected Tanya emotionally. Despite breaking down post-task, Tanya managed to win the round.

Later, in a conversation with Neelam, Malti claimed Tanya kissed Amaal’s photo during the challenge. While fans were quick to react on social media, the actual footage remains unclear, showing Tanya lying on or near Amaal’s portrait, but not conclusively kissing it. Still, the moment was enough to send the rumor mill into overdrive.