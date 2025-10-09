Malti Chahar chastised Tanya Mittal for criticising performers' costumes and sarees. Despite this, some old Tanya films in western attire are becoming viral.

Tanya Mittal, the spiritual influencer generating news from the Bigg Boss 19 house, was seen sharing the idea with other housemates and viewers that she exclusively wears sarees and Indian apparel, while also commenting on actors who wear Western attire for their jobs.

In the most recent show, Malti Chahar, the second wild card competitor, was seen calling her out for making remarks about actresses and making saree a big deal. Amid all of this, multiple videos of Tanya Mittal have gone viral online, in which she can be seen not just in western clothing but also changing costumes on camera during get-ready-with-me sessions.

Watch the video here:

Social Media Reactions:

Instagram and Reddit users were not pleased with Tanya Mittal's portrayal of those outside the house as phoney and hypocritical. 'This so-called spiritual influencer's Instagram profile is full of get ready with me content, yet look at her boldness,' remarked one person. Another remark said, "She should have deleted old videos before gaining sympathy for wearing sarees and nothing else."

Tanya had a thorough talk with Pranit More, a stand-up comedian, and stated that she has never worn anything other than a saree, thus being at the same table as actors who wear everything is an achievement for her.

Tanya Mittal's Convo with Pranit

Tanya told Pranit More in the second episode of Bigg Boss 19 that wearing sarees and being here is a huge deal for her. How simple it is for girls to come here since they must leave their culture behind. Assuming you're an actor, you'll have to conduct a variety of scenes and wear a variety of outfits. Despite all of this, I made it to Bigg Boss.

Scroll to load tweet…

Pranit, who appeared to disagree with everything Tanya said, stated that everyone has their own journey, which we cannot predict. Tanya interrupted him mid-sentence, saying, "But the demand of the industry is not like this; they don't want a bhajan singer or a saree person." Suppose I had to wear anything I didn't want to, that would have been difficult.

Tanya goes on to explain, "I've seen girls change themselves on every stage." Like how people dress for movie auditions.' Pranit then asked Tanya whether she thought wearing anything other than a saree was inappropriate in her views, to which the spiritual influencer said, 'It is not bad, but it is an achievement for me that I have arrived here without doing anything like this.'