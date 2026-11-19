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Ranveer Singh Transforms For Pralay: Leaked Photos Spark Buzz, Ananya Birla Teases A Spectacle
Ranveer Singh's rugged new look from Pralay has sparked buzz after leaked set pictures surfaced. Producer Ananya Birla calls the upcoming film a spectacle, raising expectations for the actor's next big project.
Ranveer Singh's Pralay
Ranveer Singh is gearing up for yet another exciting transformation with his upcoming film Pralay, and the latest leaked glimpses from the sets have already sparked considerable curiosity. Sporting a rugged, intense and strikingly different look, the actor appears to be stepping into a whole new avatar, giving audiences an early glimpse of what promises to be an exciting cinematic experience.
Ananya Birla recently spoke about Pralay
Adding to the anticipation, producer Ananya Birla recently spoke about the much-awaited project during the latest episode of Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee with Karan. When asked about the film, which she is producing, Ananya shared her excitement, saying, “It’s going to be a spectacle, and I hope and pray that people like it, but beyond that, it’s in God’s hands and it’s in people’s hands.”
Ranveer’s rugged styling
And going by the latest leaked pictures, her words certainly seem to have heightened expectations. Ranveer’s rugged styling, intense appearance and remarkable transformation have already caught attention, offering a glimpse into the scale and world of Pralay. While details about the film remain under wraps, these visuals have undoubtedly added to the excitement surrounding the project.
Ranveer Singh’s first release
Pralay is particularly special as it will mark Ranveer Singh’s first release following the phenomenal success of the Dhurandhar franchise. The film will also see him take on the role of a producer for the first time, alongside headlining the project. After delivering two memorable performances as Hamza and Jaskirat, Ranveer is now set to explore an entirely new world, making Pralay one of the most anticipated projects in his lineup.
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