Pralay is particularly special as it will mark Ranveer Singh’s first release following the phenomenal success of the Dhurandhar franchise. The film will also see him take on the role of a producer for the first time, alongside headlining the project. After delivering two memorable performances as Hamza and Jaskirat, Ranveer is now set to explore an entirely new world, making Pralay one of the most anticipated projects in his lineup.