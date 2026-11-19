Remember Poo's wardrobe, the grand staircase and the legendary Raichand mansion? Twenty-five years after K3G won hearts, Airbnb is bringing the iconic Bollywood household to life with an exclusive Mumbai experience

If you have ever watched Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and wished you could step inside the lavish Raichand mansion, your Bollywood fantasy might just come true. To celebrate 25 years of the iconic family drama, Airbnb is recreating the fictional Raichand household in Mumbai through an exclusive experience titled 'At Home with the Raichands'.

The two-hour immersive experience will run from December 1 to 6, 2026, giving a limited number of fans an opportunity to revisit the world of one of Bollywood's most memorable films.

The recreated property will feature several recognisable elements from the movie, including the grand staircase, the family study and, of course, Poo's extravagant wardrobe. An immersive audio tour will also take visitors through memorable moments from the film, allowing them to reconnect with its characters and unforgettable scenes.

Originally released in December 2001, Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham featured an ensemble cast comprising Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Even after two decades, its dialogues, fashion statements, music and larger-than-life family drama continue to attract new generations of fans.

Poo And Rohan Are Back! Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan Join K3G Celebration

The experience gets an additional dose of nostalgia with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan associated with the initiative alongside filmmaker Karan Johar, who directed the original film.

Kareena, who played the unforgettable Poo, spoke about how the character has remained relevant even 25 years after the film's release. She noted that Poo's distinctive fashion sense, vocabulary and independent personality continue to find admirers among younger audiences.

Hrithik Roshan, who portrayed Rohan Raichand, also expressed excitement about seeing the fictional family home recreated for fans. He described the initiative as a wonderful opportunity for audiences to revisit the film's memories in a more personal way.

However, fans hoping to meet the three celebrities during their visit should manage their expectations. Despite being associated with the experience, Kareena, Hrithik and Karan Johar will not be making personal appearances at the property.

The experience will instead focus on recreating the atmosphere of the film through its interiors, activities and nostalgic details.

How To Book The K3G Airbnb Experience? Check Dates, Price And Details

For fans eager to experience the Raichand lifestyle, booking requests for 'At Home with the Raichands' will open on November 23, 2026, at 12 PM IST through Airbnb's dedicated K3G booking page.

The experience comes at no accommodation charge, but visitors will have to arrange their own travel to and from Mumbai.

There are also certain eligibility requirements. Applicants must have an active Airbnb profile, a history of positive reviews on the platform and a government-issued identity document.

The activities will include a traditional Raichand-style welcome, a fun tongue-twister challenge inspired by the film, access to Poo's recreated wardrobe and a note-writing activity inspired by the movie's themes of love and family. Visitors will also receive a commemorative keepsake.

For Bollywood enthusiasts, this is more than just another themed attraction. It is an opportunity to revisit a cinematic world that has remained part of pop culture for a quarter of a century. And honestly, getting to experience Poo's wardrobe without having to ask Rahul for permission sounds like quite a deal!