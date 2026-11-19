Actor Ram Pothineni unveiled the Lone Wolf pre-look for his directorial debut, RAPO 23. The neo-noir psychological thriller, co-starring Riteish Deshmukh and Samyuktha Menon, promises a fierce, independent character in this unique project.

Ram Pothineni Unveils Lone Wolf Pre-look for Upcoming Film RAPO 23

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 19 (ANI): Actor Ram Pothineni on Thursday unveiled the ‘Lone Wolf’ pre-look of his upcoming film 'RAPO 23' on the occasion of International Men’s Day. The character is described as a fiercely independent man who chooses his own path and faces the world alone. The film marks Ram’s debut as a writer and director and is described as a psychological action thriller set in a neo-noir world. The film, which marks Ram Pothineni’s debut as a director, is described as a psychological action thriller set in a neo-noir world. The pre-look comes with an intriguing character description that reads, “A fiercely independent man who chooses his own path and faces the world alone.”

Sharing the pre-look, the makers wrote in the caption, "The story of a LONE WOLF!..𝗟𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗪𝗢𝗟𝗙 (𝘯𝘰𝘶𝘯) 𝘈 𝘧𝘪𝘦𝘳𝘤𝘦𝘭𝘺 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘱𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘮𝘢𝘯 𝘸𝘩𝘰 𝘤𝘩𝘰𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘰𝘸𝘯 𝘱𝘢𝘵𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘧𝘢𝘤𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘭𝘥 𝘢𝘭𝘰𝘯𝘦. Presenting the intriguing pre-look of Energetic Star @ram_pothineni‘s RAPO 23, on the occasion of International Men’s Day. TITLE TEASER SOON..Written & Directed by #𝙍𝘼𝙋𝙊 Produced by Krishna Pothineni A @rapocinematics Production." View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAPO Cinematics (@rapocinematics) The project features Riteish Deshmukh and Samyuktha Menon alongside Ram Pothineni. S. Thirunavukkarasu is associated with the film as its director of photography, while Sam C.S. is composing the music. The film is produced by Krishna Pothineni under the banner of RAPO Cinematics. The makers have announced that the film's title teaser and first look will be unveiled soon. In May, Ram Pothineni announced his debut directorial venture while introducing his character poster for the movie. The actor is expected to play the role of a character named Veera in this psychological thriller film. (ANI)