RAYE grabs 11 nominations in the Grammy 2027 contest as Taylor Swift, Rosalía, and Bruno Mars make the Album of the Year category their battleground. Here are some other stories that have been making news headlines.

The British artist, RAYE, becomes the highest nominated artist at the 2027 Grammy Awards because of her hit single WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! and THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE led to her winning 11 nominations, ahead of several popular artists. Followed by Rosalía and Phoebe Bridgers. Other famous artist include Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, and Bruno Mars.

After the announcement from the Recording Academy on the 16th of November, these are the nominations taken across 12 field over 100 categories.

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RAYE wins with an incredible 11 nominations being the most nominations ever for a female artist. She was nominated for Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year for WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! and Album Of The Year for THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE.

Rosalía comes in second place with nine nominations for her album LUX (Complete Works). Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers are tied for third place with seven nominations each, while Bruno Mars, Leon Thomas and Olivia Dean each won six nominations.

Taylor Swift, RAYE And Bruno Mars Contending For Album Of The Year

One of the most competitive races this year is the Album Of The Year race that features eight nominees. Taylor Swift is back in the race with The Life Of A Showgirl. RAYE, Rosalia and Ella Langley have also been nominated for THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE., LUX (Complete Works) and Dandelion respectively.

Phoebe Bridgers, Olivia Dean, Olivia Rodrigo and Bruno Mars have also been nominated for Lost Weekend, The Art Of Loving, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love and The Romantic respectively. Taylor Swift has previously won Album Of The Year four times and is set to increase her tally.

Best Asian Pop Music Performance Makes Its Way To The Race

The 2027 edition features a new award category called Best Asian Pop Music Performance. It is one of the five new categories this year. Lisa, IVE, BABYMETAL and Polyphia are up for YES, BANG BANG, Sunset Kiss and BINI respectively. KiiiKiii and SB19 are up for 404 (New Era) and VISA respectively.

However, BTS have chosen not to consider themselves for the award for now. As it was mentioned earlier, BTS announced that they are going to skip the award ceremony and stated that they did not think music should be divided into regional categories.

Three Grammy Award Nominations for Dolly Parton After Death

Famous singer of country music Dolly Parton has been nominated for three awards. She died in August 2026 and was nominated two times in the category Best Country Duo/Group Performance for the songs Butterfly and Light Of A Clear Blue Morning. She also got a nomination in the category Star Of The Show: My Life On Stage as an audiobook.

When and Where Will Be 2027 Grammy Awards?

Grammy Awards for 2027 will be held on Sunday 7th February 2027. The show starts at 7pm ET (4pm PT). It will be held at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles. The ceremony will be broadcast live on TV via Walt Disney’s ABC channel and will be also broadcast on Disney+ and Hulu.

The winners will be decided by the voting members of the Recording Academy. There are almost 16,000 professionals in the music industry voting. With RAYE leading the nominations and Taylor Swift making a return For Album Of The Year, the awards night in February looks set to be a big one for established and emerging artists.