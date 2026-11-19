Saif Ali Khan death threat linked to Baba Siddique murder accused Zeeshan Akhtar is under investigation by Mumbai Police. Technical teams are analysing digital trails to verify if the message is authentic or from an impersonator.

Saif Ali Khan faces a chilling new death threat. Someone delivered the warning in the name of Zeeshan Akhtar — a key suspect in the October 2024 murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique. The development prompted the Mumbai Police to launch an immediate investigation. Cops are taking no chances.

Saif Ali Khan Receives Death Threat

As per the sources cited by news agency IANS, the message came from an individual who claimed links to Siddiqui's murderers. As per the report, technical experts are now evaluating digital footprints, call logs, and message trails to track down the alleged sender. Saif Ali Khan or his official representatives have not released any public statement on the matter yet.

Analysing Digital Evidence

The Mumbai police Anti-Extortion Cell is spearheading the technical probe to narrow down the precise origin of the messages. It is still not confirmed whether the message was from Zeeshan Akhtar or an impersonator who wanted to spike panic among fans and Khan's family.

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The Zeeshan Akhtar and Baba Siddique Connection

It was October 2024, when Zeeshan Akhtar came in the crosshairs of law enforcement as former minister Baba Siddique was assassinated by gunmen. The high-profile murder case is still looking for Akhtar as a wanted accused. He actively is searched for by authorities. Of course, his name in a threat against an A-list movie star had the top cops in high alert.

Authorities are taking extensive precautions, given the gravity of the name dropped in the text. Did the members of the criminal network behind the killing in October 2024 send the message, or are outside elements using Akhtar’s identity to spread terror? This has not been confirmed.

Panic In Film City

Panic across the film industry has been building for months. Intimidation calls have repeatedly targeted prominent Bollywood personalities, including actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Tusshar Kapoor. Security around stars remains high. Police are handling a surge in threat reports across Mumbai.

Revisiting Saif Ali Khan's Stabbing Incident

The actor’s Bandra home was the site of a scary security breach in January 2025. Saif Ali Khan had a late-night intruder. He suffered neck and back injuries requiring medical treatment while defending his family from the trespasser.

Evaluations of the actor’s security detail are now being undertaken at the highest levels of the Mumbai Police. The officers are following all the safety procedures. Technical teams are going through phone logs to trace the threat and authorities are keeping Khan under close protective watch.