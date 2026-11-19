From then on, sending the food carrier that Keerthy Suresh wanted from Chiranjeevi's home started. Chiranjeevi stated that they have a Tamil cook at home.. so they used to definitely send Tamil dishes or Telugu dishes every day. Especially in vegetarian, Keerthy Suresh used to ask for many varieties every day. "Whatever was there in vegetarian, she used to demand many varieties and get them delivered every day. Chiranjeevi told these things laughingly.

Asking the cook and sending dishes

Chiranjeevi, who never asks to cook something special for him, used to talk to the cook and get dishes made for Keerthy Suresh. That Tamil cook also stopped asking Chiranjeevi what he wanted.. and used to come in the afternoon and ask, "Sir, what should we send to Keerthy Suresh today sir?" To that Chiranjeevi playfully used to say, "Cook something and send man." Then the cook used to tell some dish names, and they used to prepare them and send them, Chiranjeevi remembered.