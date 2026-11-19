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Chiranjeevi Recalls Hilarious Incident, Can You Guess Which Actress Asked for Food From His Home?
Everyone in the industry respects Megastar Chiranjeevi a lot. Some people are even scared to talk to him. But Chiranjeevi greets everyone very affectionately.
Megastar Chiranjeevi shares funny memories
In the Telugu film industry, Megastar Chiranjeevi stands out not just for his dance and acting, but as a good person, a good leader, and a dear friend to everyone. Treating co-stars affectionately on sets and noticing their needs is his natural trait. In a past interview, Chiranjeevi talked about his home food, especially the dishes he sent to heroine Keerthy Suresh, very funnily and made everyone laugh.
Keerthy Suresh asks about food in Hyderabad
Chiranjeevi explained the reason for this incident with his mark comedy. When Keerthy Suresh was in Hyderabad during the Bholaa Shankar movie shoot time, she told him that she wasn't getting good food here. Hearing that, Chiranjeevi said, "I didn't give home food, but why because she asks right... This girl could have asked me that the food isn't good here in Hyderabad, you send food... I would have sent it right," showing his goodness.
"Did you think this is a hotel?"
The real funny twist in this food affair came later. Eating the dishes that went from Chiranjeevi's home, Keerthy Suresh used to give feedback like, "It's very good, nice... but that is a bit less, set something a bit and correct it and send it again." Not only that.. Keerthy used to demand and ask what are you bringing tomorrow sir. Hearing those words, Chiranjeevi playfully scolded her saying, "What is this, do you think this is a hotel? Making big demands that it's not correct?" Even then, Keerthy Suresh used to inquire what he was sending the next day. In the Bholaa Shankar movie, Keerthy Suresh acted as Chiranjeevi's sister. This movie directed by Meher Ramesh turned out to be a disaster.
Tamil cook.. various vegetarian dishes
From then on, sending the food carrier that Keerthy Suresh wanted from Chiranjeevi's home started. Chiranjeevi stated that they have a Tamil cook at home.. so they used to definitely send Tamil dishes or Telugu dishes every day. Especially in vegetarian, Keerthy Suresh used to ask for many varieties every day. "Whatever was there in vegetarian, she used to demand many varieties and get them delivered every day. Chiranjeevi told these things laughingly.
Asking the cook and sending dishes
Chiranjeevi, who never asks to cook something special for him, used to talk to the cook and get dishes made for Keerthy Suresh. That Tamil cook also stopped asking Chiranjeevi what he wanted.. and used to come in the afternoon and ask, "Sir, what should we send to Keerthy Suresh today sir?" To that Chiranjeevi playfully used to say, "Cook something and send man." Then the cook used to tell some dish names, and they used to prepare them and send them, Chiranjeevi remembered.
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