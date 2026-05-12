3 4 Image Credit : Asianet News

Vijay becomes a trendsetter

The designer apparently took two whole days just to get the fit perfect for Vijay. By choosing a suit, he has broken the veshti-sattai tradition followed by past Tamil Nadu CMs. Right after his swearing-in, Vijay also met senior leaders like M.K. Stalin, Vaiko, Anbumani, and Seeman to seek their blessings.