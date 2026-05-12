- Home
- Entertainment
- Thalapathy Vijay's Suit: CM Power Dressing Secret Breaking Internet With Beast Link
Thalapathy Vijay's Suit: CM Power Dressing Secret Breaking Internet With Beast Link
Joseph Vijay made history as Tamil Nadu’s first Chief Minister to enter the assembly in a sharp coat suit, breaking a long-standing tradition. His bold fashion choice has sparked buzz, setting a new benchmark for power dressing.
14
Image Credit : X
Secret Behind Vijay Coat suit
Everyone's talking about CM Vijay's black coat suit. Usually, politicians stick to the classic veshti and white shirt. But Vijay broke that mould, becoming the first CM to enter the assembly in a suit. While some feel he should wear our traditional veshti-sattai, he's sticking to his new style.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
24
Image Credit : Asianet News
The Secret Behind Vijay's 'Coat-Suit'
So, what's the story behind the suit? Turns out, famous designer Sabir Ahmed created it. The inspiration for the look came from Vijay's role in the movie 'Beast', directed by Nelson. Vijay himself picked the colour black, as it stands for power, authority, and individuality.
34
Image Credit : Asianet News
Vijay becomes a trendsetter
The designer apparently took two whole days just to get the fit perfect for Vijay. By choosing a suit, he has broken the veshti-sattai tradition followed by past Tamil Nadu CMs. Right after his swearing-in, Vijay also met senior leaders like M.K. Stalin, Vaiko, Anbumani, and Seeman to seek their blessings.
44
Image Credit : MK Stalin/X
Vijay's actions receive praise
Vijay's party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, is already making big moves. He ordered the closure of 717 TASMAC shops located near schools, colleges, and temples. This decision has earned praise from leaders like Kamal Haasan and Premalatha. The party is also set to prove its majority in the assembly soon.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos