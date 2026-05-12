Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay ordered the closure of over 700 TASMAC liquor shops near schools and religious places, a move lauded by his TVK party. The state's political scene is also tense, with the AIADMK facing a potential split.

TVK Hails CM Vijay's Order to Close TASMAC Shops

Leaders from the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Tuesday welcomed Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's decision to close more than 700 TASMAC liquor shops located near schools, colleges, religious places and bus stands across Tamil Nadu.

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Speaking to reporters, Tamil Nadu Minister and TVK leader Selvi S Keerthana also welcomed the decision and said women across the state were celebrating the announcement. "This is what the women had expected. On the second day itself, we have implemented it. The women are celebrating this announcement," Keerthana said.

Separately, TVK MLA Vijay Saravanan termed the move a major step taken keeping women's welfare in mind. "Today's Assembly session went very well and healthy. The order to close more than 700 TASMAC shops near schools and colleges is a great act by our Chief Minister Vijay, thinking about women's welfare. Surely, the Chief Minister will stand with the people and fulfil all the needs of the state," Saravanan said.

Earlier, newly elected Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay ordered the closure of 717 government-run TASMAC liquor retail outlets located within a 500-metre radius of places of worship, educational institutions and bus stations in the state within two weeks, citing public welfare.

After assuming the office of CM, Vijay ordered a survey of TASMAC liquor shops to identify the ones operating near places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands.

AIADMK Faces Split, BJP Blamed

Meanwhile, DMK MLA Thamimun Ansari commented on the political situation in the state and alleged that the BJP was responsible for the split within the AIADMK. "The BJP is the reason for the AIADMK split. AIADMK ruled Tamil Nadu for more than 30 years, and now this kind of situation has come to the party," Ansari said.

Earlier, clouds of another split appeared to loom over the AIADMK after party MLA CV Shanmugam today claimed that amidst political deliberations ahead of the formation of the government in the State, General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had proposed becoming Chief Minister with the support of the DMK, while asserting that the majority of legislators rejected the move and that his faction had no intention of splitting the party.

Rumours of split within the AIADMK had intensified after several party MLAs reached the residence of Shanmugam after the declaration of Tamil Nadu election results on May 4, in which the party managed to secure only 47 seats. Speculation also grew over a possible alliance between the AIADMK and TVK, even as several MLAs associated with the Shanmugam faction were moved to a private resort in Puducherry. (ANI)