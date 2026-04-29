5 5 Image Credit : Asianet News

Fans absolutely adored the Nagarjuna-Tabu jodi in the movie 'Ninne Pelladatha'. Their bonding and chemistry were a big plus for the film. Even though some felt the romance was a bit bold for that time, audiences desperately wanted to see the pair on screen again. After all these years, they are finally coming together. But the question is, can Nagarjuna at 66 and Tabu at 54 repeat that old magic? We'll have to wait and see if Nagarjuna's big plans for his 100th film will pay off.