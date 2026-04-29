Tabu and Nagarjuna Reunite Onscreen for His 100th Film After 28 Years of Gap
After nearly three decades, Tabu is set to reunite with her former co-star on the big screen once again. Their hit pairing once ruled audiences’ hearts, and fans are now eager to see whether the iconic chemistry still creates the same magic.
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Image Credit : instagram
Tabu made a huge impact in Tollywood with just a few films. She gave superhits with stars like King Nagarjuna, Balayya, and Chiranjeevi. But her chemistry with Tollywood's 'Manmadhudu' Nagarjuna was pure magic on screen. She delivered blockbusters in both Tollywood and Bollywood. Back then, audiences went crazy for her fitness and beauty, and even today, the senior star maintains that same glamour.
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In Tollywood, Tabu did most of her films with King Nagarjuna. Their on-screen chemistry was simply amazing. In movies like 'Ninne Pelladatha', 'Aavida Maa Aavide', and 'Sisindri', their romance left everyone stunned. At that time, all sorts of news about them went viral. Rumours claimed Nagarjuna was dating Tabu and that they had even secretly married. However, Nagarjuna clarified on many occasions that they were just good friends.
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Akkineni Nagarjuna is getting ready for his 100th film. The King is producing this important career milestone himself under his Annapurna Studios and Manam Entertainments banners. He has given a chance to a new director named Karthik for this project. He even started the shoot quietly, without any big fuss. While more details are still to come, it's officially announced that Tabu is starring in the film. Tabu herself shared this news on her social media page.
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Image Credit : instagram
Nagarjuna and Tabu starred as a pair in three films: 'Ninne Pelladatha', 'Sisindri', and 'Aavida Maa Aavide'. Their romantic performances were a huge hit. After 1998, the pair never worked together again. Now, after nearly 28 years, Tabu is all set to act in Nagarjuna's 100th movie. The senior actress confirmed the news by posting a picture of the film's clapboard on her Instagram.
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Fans absolutely adored the Nagarjuna-Tabu jodi in the movie 'Ninne Pelladatha'. Their bonding and chemistry were a big plus for the film. Even though some felt the romance was a bit bold for that time, audiences desperately wanted to see the pair on screen again. After all these years, they are finally coming together. But the question is, can Nagarjuna at 66 and Tabu at 54 repeat that old magic? We'll have to wait and see if Nagarjuna's big plans for his 100th film will pay off.
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