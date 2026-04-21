How Nagarjuna Stays Young: Strict Diet Plan And Fitness Routine Revealed
It’s not just workouts that keep Nagarjuna Akkineni looking youthful. The actor follows a strict diet plan along with his regular gym routine, which plays a key role in maintaining his fitness and appearance.
Timeless Fitness Of Nagarjuna Akkineni
Tollywood’s ‘Manmadhudu’, Nagarjuna, continues to impress fans with his youthful appearance, almost seeming to age in reverse. While many credit his wealth or lifestyle, it is actually his strict discipline and consistent habits that stand out. His long-time makeup artist, Chandra, recently revealed the real secrets behind the actor’s incredible fitness.
Morning Juice Ritual
According to Chandra, Nagarjuna begins his day on set with a special juice. It includes amla, carrot, beetroot, lemon, and a touch of honey or rock sugar. He drinks it on an empty stomach without fail. This routine is believed to contribute to his glowing skin, strong hair, and overall refreshed appearance.
Simple Weekday Diet
For five days a week, Nagarjuna follows a very simple and controlled diet. He eats in small portions and only when he feels genuinely hungry. His breakfast is minimal, often just one idli or vada. Lunch typically includes bhindi curry paired with soft-cooked brown rice instead of regular white rice.
Balanced Weekend Indulgence
On weekends, Nagarjuna allows himself to enjoy his favourite foods in moderation. Saturdays are reserved for pomfret fish cooked with olive oil, garlic, pepper, and ginger. Sundays may include chicken or mutton, but he limits himself to just two or three pieces, maintaining balance even during indulgence.
Discipline Is The Real Secret
Nagarjuna’s youthful look is not just the result of workouts but also his disciplined diet. By combining regular exercise with mindful eating habits, he maintains exceptional fitness levels. His routine highlights how consistency, moderation, and a focused lifestyle can make a lasting difference in overall health and appearance.
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