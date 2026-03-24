1 5 Image Credit : Asianet News

Nagarjuna, the go-to for experiments

People know him as 'Manmadhudu' or the charmer, but Nagarjuna has always experimented. He delivered blockbusters like 'Sri Ramadasu' and 'Annamayya', proving his versatility. Now, with commercial films not working out, he is being very selective and focusing on unique, family-friendly movies.