Rashmi Desai to Urvashi Dholakia: 8 stars who faced financial crisis

Gurucharan Singh

Gurucharan Singh, who appeared as Sodhi in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', was in such a bad state that he had to borrow from many people

Urvashi Dholakia

At one time, Urvashi Dholakia had no work. In such a situation, she had to face financial difficulties

Asif Sheikh

Asif Sheikh, also known as Vibhuti Narayan, is also included in this list. He has also struggled with financial difficulties

Sanjay Gandhi

Sanjay Gandhi, who appeared in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', has also faced financial difficulties

Sonal Vengurlekar

Sonal Vengurlekar had revealed that she went through financial difficulties during COVID-19

Pankaj Bhatia

Pankaj Bhatia, who appeared in 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein', revealed that at one time he had to take money from people

Rashmi Desai

Rashmi Desai, who became famous in every household with 'Uttaran', also revealed that she has faced financial difficulties

