Suvarna Celebrity League: Kannada reality show to premiere from this Sunday

Star Suvarna is all set to create a new sensation on Kannada television with its unique reality show. The brand new show 'Suvarna Celebrity League' will start to give the audience more entertainment on the weekend.

This is a unique reality show featuring popular TV celebrities. There will be a total of 2 teams. This is a battle that will take place for about 8 weeks between 10 celebrity contestants.

Which team will win this eight-week biggest battle and win the 'Suvarna Celebrity League title? That is the highlight of the program.



This reality show featuring celebrities will have fun, frolic and a fierce battle of competition. It remains to be seen who will be the winner between Vinay Gowda and Chandu Gowda's two teams.



Karthik Mahesh, the actor who won the hearts of Kannadigas through his acting on the small screen and silver screen and the winner of Bigg Boss Season 10, will be hosting 'Suvarna Celebrity League' for the first time. This is another speciality of this program.



Preparations are in full swing for the launch of the 'Suvarna Celebrity League' show, and the promos have created a lot of curiosity among the viewers. People are curious to know how the program will turn out, and are already waiting for the show to start.



10 contestants include small screen artists Vinay Gowda, Namrata Gowda, Chandu Gowda of the 'Katheyondu Shuruvagide' serial, Priyanka and Ninad Haritsa of 'Ase' serial.



Not only that, Abhijna Bhat of the 'Gowrishankar' serial, Tanisha Kuppanda, Priyanka Shivanna, Rakshak Bullet and Hitesh of 'Comedy Gangs' will participate.

From now on, the weekend will start with the biggest battle of celebrities "Suvarna Celebrity League" from this Sunday, every Sunday at 7 PM, don't forget to watch your favourite Star Suvarna channel.

