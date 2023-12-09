Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sunny Leone flaunts her curves in golden cutout grown, see pictures

    On Friday night, Sunny Leone attended an event in Mumbai's Bandra where she looked stunning in her golden outfit.

    Sunny Leone is known for her hot and gorgeous looks and ones again the actress turned heads at an event. 

    The 'Kennedy' actress wore a stunning golden-cut, body-hugging gown that came with a deep neck. She flaunted her cleavage in style.

    The gown had a midriff cut that exposed her toned legs and showed off her curves. The outfit had a belt wrapped around her waist. 

    She wore earrings, a bracelet, and rings to match her outfit and carried a multi-colored shimmer purse to complete her look. 

    Her eye makeup was smoky with a light pink lipstick on. She left her wavy hair open and kept it one-sided. 

    At the event, she smiled and posed with several celebrities and netizens were awestruck with her hot look. 

