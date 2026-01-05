Sunny Deol to Salman Khan: 7 Fresh Pairings To Look Out For In 2026
Sunny Deol to Salman Khan: Fresh Pairings to look out for in 2026. The entertainment industry is expected to have some explosive happenings. Just so you know, some new on-screen pairs are going to be seen on the silver screen in 2026
Something new is also going to be seen on screen in the new year. Let us tell you that this year, from Sunny Deol to Salman Khan and other heroes will be seen sharing the screen with new heroines.
Sunny Deol-Mona Singh
Sunny Deol and Mona Singh will be seen sharing the screen for the first time in the film Border 2. The film will be released on January 23, 2026. A great teaser for the movie was recently released.
Salman Khan-Chitrangada Singh
The pair of Salman Khan and Chitrangada Singh will also be seen in 2026. Both will appear in the film Battle of Galwan. This film will be released on April 17. The film's teaser was recently revealed.
Emraan Hashmi-Disha Patani
Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani are also going to be seen together for the first time. Both will appear in the film Awarapan 2. The film will be released in theaters on April 3, 2026. The movie is currently being filmed.
Sara Ali Khan-Ayushmann Khurrana
Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen creating a stir together for the first time. Both will appear in the film Pati Patni Aur Woh 2. According to reports, the film will be released on March 4, 2026. It is currently being filmed.
Pooja Hegde-Varun Dhawan
Pooja Hegde and Varun Dhawan are also going to be seen together in 2026. Both will appear in the film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona. The film will be released on June 5.
Sai Pallavi-Ranbir Kapoor
Fans are eager to see the pair of Sai Pallavi and Ranbir Kapoor together. Both are going to be seen in the film Ramayana. This film will be released on the occasion of Diwali 2026.
Siddhant Chaturvedi-Mrunal Thakur
The pair of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur will also be seen together in 2026. Both will appear in the film Do Deewane Shehar Mein. This film will be released on February 20.
