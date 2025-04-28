Sunny Deol surpasses MS Dhoni in Instagram followers, breaks new milestone
Sunny Deol surpasses MS Dhoni in Instagram followers, marking a new milestone while his film Jat rakes in 85.05 crore at the box office.
| Published : Apr 28 2025, 09:21 AM
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
17
Image Credit : Instagram own
Sunny Deol in the spotlight for 'Jat'
Bollywood hero Sunny Deol's film 'Jat' has set the box office on fire. Released on April 10, the film has shattered several big records in earnings and is still going strong.
27
Image Credit : Instagram own
Box Office Earnings
It has been 18 days since the film 'Jat' was released in theaters, and during this time it has earned a total of 85.05 crore rupees. In the first 5 days itself, this film had given an idea that it would earn huge.
37
Image Credit : Instagram own
Promotion during India-Pakistan Match
This blockbuster film of Sunny Deol was promoted during the India-Pakistan match, the effect of which is being seen at the box office today. MS Dhoni was also present with the hero on this special occasion.
47
Image Credit : X
Sunny Deol met Dhoni
India defeated Pakistan in that match. But, at that time the picture of MS Dhoni and Sunny Deol went fiercely viral. Both were watching the exciting match between India and Pakistan together.
57
Image Credit : Instagram own
Where did Sunny Deol lose?
If we are talking about a competition between Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni and Sunny Deol, then it is about the followers on the Instagram account. Mahi is far ahead of 'Jat' Sunny in this matter. He is not even visible around them.
67
Image Credit : Instagram own
Followers Count Comparison
4.7 million people follow Sunny Deol on his official Instagram account, while he follows 17 people. At the same time, MS Dhoni has 49.6 million followers on his official Insta.
77
Image Credit : Instagram own
Sunny's Upcoming Films
Talking about Sunny Deol's upcoming films, after the success of 'Jat', there are films like Lahore 1947, Safar and Baap. Sunny can be seen in a new and dashing avatar in these movies as well and can spread the magic of the box office.
Top Stories