Sunny Deol kicks off 'Border 2' shoot in Dehradun, fans gear up for patriotic sequel
Sunny Deol, currently in the spotlight for his film 'Gadar 2', has reportedly commenced shooting for his upcoming film 'Border 2' in Dehradun.
| Published : Apr 28 2025, 08:48 AM
1 Min read
18
Image Credit : instagram
Sunny Deol is elated with the success of Gadar 2, which has crossed 100 crore at the box office.
28
Image Credit : instagram
After Gadar 2's success, Sunny Deol shifts focus to Border 2.
38
Image Credit : instagram
Sunny Deol is in Dehradun for the shooting of Border 2.
48
Image Credit : instagram
Sunny Deol shares a video of the inclement weather and sunset in Dehradun.
58
Image Credit : instagram
Border 2 stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh. It releases on January 23, 2026.
68
Image Credit : instagram
Border 2 is the sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border.
78
Image Credit : instagram
Directed by J.P. Dutta, Border (1997) was made on a budget of 10 crore and earned 65.57 crore.
88
Image Credit : instagram
Gadar 2 has earned 84.90 crore in India and 110 crore worldwide in 18 days.
